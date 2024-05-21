Obi makes U-turn, endorses Abure

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections, Peter Obi, on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the party in Abuja on…

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections, Peter Obi, on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the party in Abuja on a solidarity visit.

He was received by the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure and other party leaders.

This marks a change of heart of the former Anambra State governor, who shunned the party’s controversial national convention which held in his home state amidst the leadership crisis that rocked the party.

During Tuesday’s visit, Obi also endorsed the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Abure.

He urged aggrieved party members to put the survival of Nigerians and Nigeria first above all other interests.

Obi said he was at the national secretariat for a visit to the chairman and would continue to strive to bring all warring parties over the crisis in the party to become united.

He said the challenges facing Nigeria are on human capital development bordering on food, security, education, health and water.

“For now let us talk about how we are going to survive till then because we politicians always focus on the next election and not about human beings. That for me when they survive, to the next election, we can talk about the election.”

“Let us focus on Nigeria, and see that Nigeria works, if Nigeria is working Labour Party will work,” Obi said.

Speaking at the event, Abure said the party’s NWC was appreciative of the visit of the party members and the presidential candidate.

He said it was high time the varying groups of dissent voices over the Nnewi convention came together and set their personal interests aside and work for a party that would make a good show in the next election season.

“I want to say this very clear, the convention has come and gone, all those who are still angry with us over the Nnewi convention, we want to appeal to them and that they should all come together to work with us too build the party for a new Nigeria that has a vision.

“I believe very strongly that personal interest should be put aside and pursue a new Nigeria that will work for all,” Abure said.

Also, the Chairman of the LP in FCT, Peter Dugwu, who organized the visit said that the chapter had come in solidarity with the NWC of the party and promised to make a good show at the area councils elections.