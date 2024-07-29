Obi, LP mum as Okonkwo dumps both over incompetency

A spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign in the 2023 general election, Kenneth Okonkwo, has dumped the party. He cited the party’s presidential…

A spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign in the 2023 general election, Kenneth Okonkwo, has dumped the party.

He cited the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his handling of internal crises as his main reasons for leaving.

The filmmaker-turned-politician also criticised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for their poor governance. Okonkwo, who left the APC for the LP in 2022, has been vocally critical of the Julius Abure-led national working committee (NWC) of the LP. In June 2024, he described the party as “a secret society led by a group of clowns” and hinted at defecting.

When contacted, both Yunusa Tanko, Obi’s spokesman, and Obiora Ifoh, LP’s national publicity secretary, declined to comment. But a member of the NWC of the LP, who asked not to be named, said Okonkwo’s defection was expected, given his history of shifting political allegiances.

In a post on his X handle on Sunday, Okonkwo, also a lawyer, specifically blamed Obi for not doing enough to strengthen the party and resolve its leadership issues. He criticised Obi for publicly stating that he didn’t promise to build a strong Labour Party but to solve Nigeria’s problems. Okonkwo expressed frustration over Obi’s lack of decisive action and refusal to distance himself from the controversial former NWC.

“Every member of the Labour Party is confused today as to the future of the party because of the lack of leadership from PO over the party,” Okonkwo stated. He added that he could no longer represent a leader whose stance on crucial issues remained unclear.

He said, “I cannot continue to speak on behalf of a leader that I do not know his stand on issues of great importance. I simply don’t know how to manipulate facts.

“Above all, he (Obi) has proved that even if the people vote for him, he doesn’t have what it takes to secure the mandate.”