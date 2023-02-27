Obi leads in 5 Abuja area councils with 111,275 votes

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is leading with 111,275 votes in the results of the presidential election at five Abuja…

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is leading with 111,275 votes in the results of the presidential election at five Abuja area councils declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is trailing with 61,306 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is third with 47,336 votes.

Daily Trust reports that the results declared as at 11:30 am Monday are those of Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Abaji and Kuje Area Councils.

A breakdown of the councils showed that the APC won in Abaji with 10,370 votes, while the PDP received 6,888 and LP got 2,874.

In Kuje, Obi led with 14,257 votes followed by APC with 10,648 while PDP had 10,028 votes.

In Kwali, APC led with 11,242 votes, followed by PDP with 9,054 votes and LP, 7,302 votes.

In Bwari, LP polled 67,198, APC got 13,156 while PDP received 10,385 votes.

In Gwagwalada, LP got the highest vote with 19,694, APC came second having received 15,890 votes while PDP had 10,981 votes.

The remaining area council to be declared is the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).