Obi, Labour Party mourn Doyin Okupe

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate in 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, have expressed sadness over the death of former presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

Daily Trust had reported that Dr. Doyin Okupe, also a former Director-General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, died in a hospital in Lagos from remission of cancer.

Okupe who was Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications to President Goodluck Jonathan, died at the age of 72.

He resigned from the LP in 2024, citing its ideological mismatch, and faced criticism for supporting President Tinubu’s economic policies.

Obi in a message on his X handle, on Friday said that the late Okupe was an active figure in the nation’s political space and a man who desired a better Nigeria.

“With great sadness this morning, I received the shocking news of the death of my dear elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe. On behalf of the family and the Obidient family, I sincerely mourn his passing.

“His death is a profound loss – not only to his family and loved ones but to all of us. I would therefore like to urge members of the Obidient Movement and other groups to pray for the eternal repose of Dr. Okupe’s soul and to remember his family during these trying times,” Obi said.

He prayed God to grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all the fortitude to bear this sad and irreplaceable loss.

In a separate statement, National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure, said Okupe was an inspirational, charismatic leader and they would miss him.

“The leadership of the Labour Party was jolted this morning with the news of the sudden demise of Dr. Doyin Okupe, Labour Party’s erstwhile Director-General of the Presidential Campaign for the 2023 election.

“Before joining LP in 2022, Okupe had played key roles in Nigerian politics, having served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was once detained under General Sani Abacha and subsequently disqualified from participating in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) primaries. He later served as a senior adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan,” Abure said.

He said that Okupe’s active participation in the LPs push for the presidency in 2023 revealed his inspirational and charismatic self as well as his statesmanship, who loved the nation and he believed that a new Nigeria is possible.

“Though, he resigned his membership of the party last year based on principles, but his fraternity with the party didn’t cease, neither did he stop giving us invaluable advices. We cherished his short but impactful association with the party leadership. He was lively, energetic, honest and creative; great virtues we will be missing in him.

“Certainly, Nigeria has lost an astute politician whose desire for a great nation was unquestionable. We believe that though he still has so much to offer this nation, but death has brutally forced him to write the last chapter of his life. As is often said, death is a necessary end that must come when it must come, for Doyin, it was time to bid him a tearful farewell,” Abure said.