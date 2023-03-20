✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
Politics

Obi is wicked, says PDP senator booted out by Labour Party

The senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Chimaroke Nnamani, has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25…

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani
Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

The senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Chimaroke Nnamani, has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, of playing wicked and dangerous politics.

Nnamani said Obi, had “set the Igbo political trajectory 24 years back”.

The senator lost re-election to the LP candidate, Kelvin Chukwu.

Nnamani was suspended by the leadership of the PDP, after he allegedly endorsed President-elect, Bola Tinubu in the runup to the election.

He then dragged the PDP, its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and other officials of the party to court.

However, Nnamani in a statement on Monday announced his resignation from the party, saying that he made the decision after consultation.

Subsequently, Nnamani took to his Twitter handle on Monday, describing Obi’s style of politics as wicked.

“Peter ‘Gringory’ Obi has set the Igbo political trajectory 24 years back. He has become a twin Blight & Scourge on the Land. His devious opium served to Christians within sections of Nigeria and to Igbo domiciled in different sections of Nigeria is wicked and dangerous,” he wrote.

More Stories