Obi is wicked, says PDP senator booted out by Labour Party

The senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Chimaroke Nnamani, has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, of playing wicked and dangerous politics.

Nnamani said Obi, had “set the Igbo political trajectory 24 years back”.

The senator lost re-election to the LP candidate, Kelvin Chukwu.

Nnamani was suspended by the leadership of the PDP, after he allegedly endorsed President-elect, Bola Tinubu in the runup to the election.

He then dragged the PDP, its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and other officials of the party to court.

However, Nnamani in a statement on Monday announced his resignation from the party, saying that he made the decision after consultation.

Subsequently, Nnamani took to his Twitter handle on Monday, describing Obi’s style of politics as wicked.

“Peter ‘Gringory’ Obi has set the Igbo political trajectory 24 years back. He has become a twin Blight & Scourge on the Land. His devious opium served to Christians within sections of Nigeria and to Igbo domiciled in different sections of Nigeria is wicked and dangerous,” he wrote.