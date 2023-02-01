Obi denies merger talks with Atiku

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said he was not in any talk with the presidential candidate of the Peoples…

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said he was not in any talk with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The Head of Media, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, said this in a statement issued on Obi’s behalf on Wednesday night.

“We have been inundated with enquiries about the claim of an on-going discussion between our Presidential ticket and the camp of PDP’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar. For emphasis, we wish to repeat, as we have said all day, that the claim is totally false and baseless.”

“We are not in any talks with Atiku or anyone else with a view to stepping down from a race in which we are the frontrunner. Peter Obi is in the contest to win in consonance with the aspiration of majority of Nigerians who desire a New Nigeria devoid of lies, corruption and selfish scheming,” the statement read.