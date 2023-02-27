✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Plateau

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won the presidential election in Plateau State. Announcing the summary of the results, the…

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won the presidential election in Plateau State.

Announcing the summary of the results, the State Collation Officer, Professor Shehu Abdulrahman, said that the LP candidate scored highest votes cast in the election to defeat his closest rivals, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP).

While giving the summary of the results, Prof. Abdulrahman said Obi scored 466,272 votes, Tinubu got 307,195 votes while Atiku polled 243,808 votes.

The declared results indicated that the candidate of the APC came second while that of the PDP came third.

