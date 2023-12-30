Obi, Datti visit Kano, condole with Na’Abba’s family

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last general elections, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Ahmed, have paid a condolence visit to the family of late Speaker Ghali Umar Na’abba in Kano State.

The duo were at Na’Abba’s residence around 1pm on Saturday in company with other politicians and party members.

Speaking shortly after praying with the family members, Obi said the deceased “was one of those Nigerians that cared about unity and progress of the country.”

“He has always been consistent in it. Those who always think about the progress of the people have no legacy other than that and that is why we are here to condole and show solidarity with his family at this hour, the good people of Kano and Nigerians in general.

“That is why we strive every day to have better people. God Almighty will give us other people to fill up his place. May God grant him eternal rest.”

Daily Trust reported that the former Speaker died in the early hours of Wednesday at a hospital in Abuja and was flown back to Kano for burial.

Seasoned politicians, captains of industries and other prominent personalities from all walks of life have been trooping into the state and his residence to register their tribute.