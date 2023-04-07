‘Obi committed no crime by challenging Tinubu’s victory’

A youth leader, Frankline Awuzie, has said it is not a crime for any aggrieved person to seek redress in a court of law. He…

He said this while commenting on the petition presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, filed to challenge the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking at a Press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Awuzie, said the alleged plot to incriminate Obi simply because he is challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election would backfire.

Awuzie, flayed the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for attempting to link Obi’s action to treason.

The youth leader said rather than crucify Obi, the political elite should commend him for insisting to explore legal options in challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

Awuzie said, “In our laws, challenging the outcome of an election in court, the Election Petitions Tribunal as the case is in Nigeria is not a crime. The plot to indict Obi for disagreeing with what INEC did on February 25 will backfire.

“From the doctoring of his telephone conversation with Bishop David Oyedepo to the treasonable charges allegation against him by the minister of Information and Culture, Lia Mohammed are all desperate plots to shut Mr Peter Obi up.

“Obi himself has also confirmed that there is pressure on him to leave the country but those who are plotting this wickedness against a man Nigerians freely gave their votes have suddenly forgotten that going to court to challenge the outcome of an election is part of the electioneering processes.

“They should let Peter Obi be. He hasn’t committed any crime. Our courts will decide who actually won the February 25 presidential election. Peter Obi is a man of the people. He has meticulously followed and obeyed the rule of law.”