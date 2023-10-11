Obi, Atiku risk contempt charge – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 poll, Atiku Abubakar and that of…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 poll, Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, risk contempt charge.

Reacting to Obi’s press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, a lawyer, said Tinubu does not need reintroduction, and advised the party’s legal team to consider filing contempt charges against Obi and Atiku.

Obi had during the press conference asked Tinubu to reintroduce himself to Nigerians to clarify issues of his identity, particularly, his state and academic records at the Chicago State University, which has steered controversy in the country.

But the APC said Nigerians are aware of Tinubu’s credentials, stressing there was no need for a new introduction.

The statement reads in part, “Like a befuddled mind jolted out of deep slumber, Peter Obi, Labour Party’s presidential candidate, hugged a podium to echo a script authored by Atiku Abubakar, his senior partner and co-traveller on a dark ignominious alley to nowhere.

“Mr. Obi must know that President Tinubu does not need a re-introduction. He does not have any identity problem, except the one contrived by the Atikus and Peters of our political firmament.

“As for President Tinubu’s academic record at the Chicago State University, the facts are clear and settled except for those political jaundiced by the trauma of electoral defeat.

“It is disturbing and utterly contemptuous of the courts of our land for the duo of Atiku and Obi to rail and pollute the public space with the very same issues that they have submitted to the court for adjudication. They have continued to perpetrate public deception, operating, simultaneously, as accusers and judges in their own base cause.

“We condemn the sordid and disgraceful attempt by Obi, Atiku and their cheerleaders to use the mainstream and social media to intimidate the judiciary, incite the public to violence, disparage Justices of the Appeal and Supreme Court, and we urge all well meaning Nigerians to condemn this anti-democratic and irresponsible conduct of both political naggers.

“For the records, our team of lawyers stand advised to explore all available judicial mechanisms towards bringing Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to justice for their ceaseless contemptuous conduct.”

