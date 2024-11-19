Obaseki’s Last-minute decisions that sparked controversy in Edo

As is typical in Nigerian politics, outgoing governors often make last-minute decisions that leave their successors with challenges. Edo State’s former governor, Godwin Obaseki, exemplified this trend by taking several actions in the twilight of his administration, many of which have raised eyebrows across the state.

Obaseki’s preferred candidate, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost the September 21 governorship election to Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Following the election, Okpebholo was sworn in on November 12. However, the actions of his predecessor in the days leading up to his exit have generated significant debate, with some accusing Obaseki of attempting to sabotage the incoming administration.

Controversial appointments and approvals

One of Obaseki’s final moves was appointing board members for parastatals, ministries, and agencies. This decision surprised political observers, as he had refrained from such appointments throughout his nearly eight-year tenure. Critics argue that the timing of these appointments was designed to create administrative hurdles for the incoming government.

Similarly, Obaseki presented a supplementary budget of N450 billion to the State House of Assembly just two weeks before leaving office. This move came as a shock, especially as his administration had not disclosed the state’s financial status to the transition committee.

Adding to the controversy, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detained the state’s accountant general and four other officials shortly after the budget presentation. They were reportedly detained over allegations that of the N24.6 billion collected by the state as derivation funds, N10 billion had been withdrawn within a week.

Recruitment of teachers and conversion of political aides

In the last week of his administration, Obaseki recruited 4,000 teachers under the EdoBEST programme, a scheme designed to improve education by training temporary teaching staff for permanent roles. Critics, including the APC, however, noted that despite his eight years in office, Obaseki only prioritised teacher recruitment at the eleventh hour, raising questions about his intentions.

Equally contentious was the conversion of 186 senior special assistants (SSAs) and special advisers (SAs) into full-time civil servants, with plans to absorb an additional 152 aides days before handing over power. Many saw this as an effort to overburden the new administration with increased recurrent expenditure.

Projects commissioning

Obaseki also embarked on the commissioning of several projects, some of which were reportedly incomplete. This move was perceived by some as an attempt to burnish his legacy, albeit at the expense of transparency.

Reacting to all the late decisions of the outgone governor, Prince Kassim Afegbua, a member of the APC transition committee, accused Obaseki of laying booby traps for Okpebholo’s administration.

“For eight years, he refused to recruit civil servants or appoint board members. Now, he’s overloading the system and leaving behind a debt of N500 billion,” Afegbua alleged.

Responding to the allegations, Chris Nehikhare, former Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, dismissed the claims, describing them as an attempt by the APC to cover up for its unpreparedness.

Crusoe Osagie, another spokesperson for Obaseki’s administration, argued that the recruitment of civil servants had been ongoing for years and was not a last-minute decision.

Aslem Ojezua, a political analyst, criticised Obaseki’s actions, calling them insincere. “You had eight years to employ teachers and recruit civil servants but waited until the last minute to do so. This reeks of bad faith,” he said.

Okpebholo’s immediate response

Barely 24 hours after his inauguration, Governor Okpebholo took decisive action, sacking all non-career Permanent Secretaries and directing them to hand over to the most senior officers in their ministries. He also dissolved the boards of all ministries, agencies, and parastatals in the state, a move widely applauded by Edo residents. The new governor has also directed all commercial banks that are managing the state government’s accounts to place them on Post No Debit.

In his inaugural speech, Okpebholo promised to review all last-minute decisions made by Obaseki’s administration and take actions in the best interest of the state.

“We will ensure due process is followed and that every decision benefits Edo people,” he said.