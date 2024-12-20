Obaseki’s Govt Spent N3.8bn On Museum – Asset verification C’tte

The Edo State Government Asset Verification Committee has alleged that the immediate past administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki spent N3.8 billion as the state contribution in the construction of the Museum of West Africa Arts (MOWAA) project.

Addressing journalists while presenting the interim report, the Committee chairman, Afolabi Umakhihe, said despite Edo government spending N3.8 billion, the state has no equity stake in the project.

He said the interim report was to present some of the committee findings to guide the operations of government and governance.

“MOWAA is captured as an independent private trust sitting on government land. Edo State has no equity stake in the project even though the State government had spent N3.8 billion as contribution on the project.”

Umakhihe who expressed worry over the development, lamented that the State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism has minimal supervision on the project despite the huge fund contributed by the state government.

Speaking on the construction of Radisson Hotel project, the chairman who also expressed concerns over the transaction of the hotel described it as questionable.

“The transaction on the Radisson Hotel project leaves so much to be desired. Whilst the project was initiated by the State Government by sourcing over N17.5b from the Stock Market and an initial payment of N2b for acquisition of land, just before the exit of the immediate past administration, the ownership had changed, leaving Edo State, the core investor with 20 percent ownership. This has to change.”

The committee however urged the State Government to assume its prime position as the core investor and owner of the Radisson Hotel.

Efforts to get Obaseki’s response was unsuccessful as his spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, number was switched off at the time of filing this report.