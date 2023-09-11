Obaseki vs Shaibu: Deputy Gov sent to building under renovation despite peace move

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, and his office staff have been sent out of the Government House, Benin. Last week, Daily Trust had…

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, and his office staff have been sent out of the Government House, Benin.

Last week, Daily Trust had reported the move to relocate Shaibu from Government House.

However, some stakeholders waded into the brewing conflict between the first two citizens of Edo, resulting in the deputy governor withdrawing a suit against the governor over alleged plan to impeach him.

Shaibu had said his decision was to respect the intervention of several individuals, including religious, prominent Edo people and the traditional institution.

Edo dep gov withdraws suit against Obaseki, others

Husband ‘kills’ wife over food in Edo

He also appreciated the governor for agreeing on the peace initiatives.

But on Monday, Shaibu was relocated to a new building located at 7 Dennis Osadebe Avenue, Benin.

Our reporter, who visited the new office close to the emergency gate of the government house, observed some civil servants moving in while other were seen cleaning the compound.

But journalists were denied entry as the security man at the gate claimed they don’t have the government house identification cards.

Some plain clothes security aides of the deputy governor were also seen driving into the building.

Daily Trust learnt that a memo directing the relocation to the new office was issued last week by the Permanent Secretary, Head of Office to the Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor’s Office, and a reminder was also issued over the weekend.

An aide of the deputy governor who told our reporter in confidence that staff of the deputy governor’s office started moving to the new office on Monday.

“We have been told to move and we have today. The memo was sent directly to the Permanent Secretary. The civil servants are the one moving now but the deputy governor is yet to move, we may move before the end of the week,” he said.

The rift has culminated to disbandment of his press crew and withdrawing from his office supervision of revenue generation agencies, local governments and sports amongst others.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...