Obaseki to Okpebholo: There’ll will be problems if you prioritise politics over Security

The outgoing Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has advised the incoming Governor of the state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, not to prioritise politics over security, saying there will be problems if he does.

Obaseki gave the advice in Benin during the state’s security meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.

He said his administration was leaving the security of the state much better than he met it in 2016.

“My advice to the incoming administration is to take security seriously and never prioritise politics over security because there will be problems as citizens need to demand a secure environment.

“We have shown that it’s possible because we have men and women who have the capacity and training to offer security services to the state and the people of the state,” Obaseki said.

While attributing his success to the collaboration and support received from heads of security agencies, he said they had collectively changed the narrative and the perception about security in the state.

“In the last eight years, my administration has prioritised security and invested hugely in the state’s security architecture, transforming the state into one of Nigeria’s safest states to live in and do business,” he added.

He noted that the development and growth in the domestic environment and the interest of investors in the state was due to the secure environment in the state.

“I thank all security agencies in the state for the collaboration as their efforts have made the state secure and safe for all,” he said.

Obaseki explained that by adopting technology, his administration was able to cover the state and make it safe for the people, adding that it was able to document every incident in the state, review same, and work together to provide responses to the security situation.

He however called for the participation of all stakeholders in fixing the nation, saying “No one can fix Nigeria but us.”