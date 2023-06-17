Obaseki seeks support of new assembly members

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the newly inaugurated members of the state assembly, calling for a smooth executive-legislative collaboration to sustain the gains…

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the newly inaugurated members of the state assembly, calling for a smooth executive-legislative collaboration to sustain the gains recorded by the administration so far.

Obaseki, who received the legislators at the Government House, in Benin City, congratulated Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku and Maria Omozele Edeko (Esq.), on their emergence as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House respectively.

He said “As we progress in our democracy, it becomes more obvious that the call for economic growth and development is hinged on the rule of law and a well-functioning legislative arm of government. Businesses are functioning well today; there is law, order, safety, stability, and security because we have a very functioning and effective legislature in the State. We have people putting our laws to regulate how we behave and transact businesses in the state.

On his part, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Abebaku thanked the governor for the administration’s developmental strides across all sectors of the state, assuring the support and collaboration of the new legislators.

