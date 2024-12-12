Obaseki inflated Road Contract from N8bn to N16bn in one year –Edo Govt

The Edo State Assets Verification Committee says it has uncovered how the immediate past administration of Godwin Obaseki reportedly increased the contract sum for 17.5 kilometres road project from N8 billion to N16 billion in one year.

The Asset Verification subcommittee on Physical Assets and Infrastructure said it made the discovery during an inspection of the reconstruction of the Benin-Abraka road.

Daily Trust reports that the contract was awarded to Nsik Engineering Company Limited on May 16, 2023 while work commenced on September 2023.

Speaking to journalists during the inspection, member of the subcommittee, Engr Abass Braimah, said the project of 17.5 kilometers road was reviewed thrice 100 percent.

“I don’t think there is anywhere in Nigeria or outside of this subnational that a project can be awarded for N8 billion, reviewed the same project to N12 billion and further reviewed it to N16 billion in one year.”

Engr. Braimah wondered what had substantially changed to warrant 100 percent increment from N8 billion to N16 billion while the job specification or scope remained the same.

He said, “against the backdrop of several other companies that bidded for the job, they gave you this job at N8 billion. After the job was awarded at N8 billion they reviewed it with 50 percent. 50 percent of N8 billion is N4 billion thereby increased the sum to N12 billion, and they further reviewed it to N16 billion in June this year”.

Earlier, the firm project manager, Engr Ifiokebong Ekong, told the committee that the company was mobilised to site with N2.9 billion representing 25 percent of the contract sum.

Ekong said after the mobilisation, the contract sum was varied and some amount added to the initial cost of the project.

“The completion period of the job which was initially three and half years, but however reviewed downward to 18 months which is one year and six months.

He explained that the contract sum was initially N8 billion when it was awarded in September 2023, but was reviewed upward to N12 billion in 2024 and later to N16.4billion in June 2024.

Also speaking, the sub committee chairman, Hon Patrick Obahiagbon, noted that the manager revelation confirmed a petition the committee received from some citizens on the alleged inflation of the contract sum of the road project.

While noting that the increment was done within one year, he alleged that it must have been done by the immediate past government in order to use the fund to finance the last September 21, 2024 governorship election.

“It make no sense that within one year a road contract sum would be varied from N8billion to N12billion and in June few months to election, maybe for election purposes the contract sum again was varied from N12billion to N16 billion,” he said.

Obahiagbon however said with the development, the committee would recommend to the state government that further investigation should be carried out on the petition and the statement of the company’s project manager.

Other roads inspected by the committee include Owina/Evbuotubu, Erunmwunse and Ope road, First Ugbor, adjourning road in Upper Sakponba and 14 inner roads, off Airport road.