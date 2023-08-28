Obaseki hails heroes of 1963 Midwest Referendum

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has hailed Oba Eweka II, Oba Akenzua II, Chief Dennis Osadebey, and Chief Anthony Enahoro, among others whom he said fought for the creation of the defunct Midwestern Region.

Obaseki, who said this in Benin, the state capital, during the 60th year of the Midwest Referendum anniversary, said issues that gave birth to the 1963 Midwest referendum still exist in the country.

He said the region, which later became Bendel State in 1976, was the first State in Nigeria to be created by a referendum, signaling the people staunch belief in democratic ideals and equity.

“60 years after the referendum, the people are still bedevilled with numerous socio-economic challenges, which require a reset of the institutions and structures that propped the region up in the past.”

“Nigeria is in dire straits today as a result of the poor handling of our economic fortunes. And with the removal of the fuel subsidies among other political and economic challenges, perhaps the MidWest option may just be what we need to fall back to in order to stand a chance at survival and set a new course for economic rejuvenation.

“But an important question to ask is: are the conditions that led to the Midwest Referendum in 1963 not starring us in the face in Nigeria today? Would we not be able to plan better for the future of our people and attain accelerated development with a less cumbersome system of government that promotes competition among sub-nationals and discourages the constant resort to Abuja for direction and resources?

“Today, as we look back on our history and celebrate the progress we have made, we also recognize the challenges that lie ahead. Our journey is far from over.

“This is why we have undertaken holistic reforms of our institutions in Edo State in the last seven years. We have advanced reforms and innovations in various spheres of the economy that have opened Edo up for investment.

“We are presented with new opportunities. Our task is to harness the potential of our resources, leverage the talents of our people, and create an environment that fosters innovation and creativity,” he said.

Also speaking, immediate past governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, charged Obaseki as the most senior South South governor to reactivate the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta (BRACED) Commission, a regional body aimed championing the welfare of people of the core Niger Delta.

He assured the Edo governor that working together with other senators of the South-south irrespective of party differences, they would continue to voice out the plight of the people until the federal government at the centre begin to see the reason why it should listen and take positive actions.

