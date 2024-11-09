Obaseki dissolves cabinet, prepares to hand over

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Friday dissolved the state executive council ahead of Monday Okpebholo’s inauguration as the new governor of the state.

Obaseki, who was sworn in on November 12, 2016, is due to hand over to Okpebholo on Tuesday, 12 November.

Okpebholo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

Obaseki dissolved the cabinet shortly after a valedictory at the Government House in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Speaking, the governor commended members of the council for helping him in driving the government’s vision of making Edo great again.

He also commended the people of the state for “supporting, praying, and collaborating” with his administration throughout his tenure

The outgoing commissioners and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) took turns to present awards and gifts to the outgoing governor.