Obaseki confident of victory over Aso Chlef in CCL return leg

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended Bendel Insurance on their one goal victory over Aso Chlef FC of Algeria in the first…

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended Bendel Insurance on their one goal victory over Aso Chlef FC of Algeria in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary Round match played on Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia in Benin City.

Imade Osarenkhoe, scored the only goal of the match in the 41st minute to give Insurance a slim advantage going into the return fixture.

Speaking after the match, Obaseki said: “I am really thrilled and pleased with their performance this evening. The weather was not clement, but the boys performed well.

“Having studied the Algerian team, our coach will make sure they put up a good strategy and come home with the victory. I am very optimistic that we will get a win over there in Algeria.

“This is one of the greatest achievements of our government. We were able to mobilise the citizens and football lovers to fill this stadium and cheer our team to victory.

“I feel good and great our team has performed well and we have brought football back to life in Benin City and this team will go far in this competition”

Coach Monday Odegie, who praised the performance of his boys, said it was a good game.

“It was a good game. We have taken note of our mistakes. This match has passed and our focus is on the second game.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...