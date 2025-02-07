Obasanjo’s ex-ADC slumps, dies in Abuja

Major General Chris Jemitola (Rtd), a former Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, has passed away.
Details of Jemitola’s death are still sketchy, but he was said to have slumped at the IBB Golf Club in Abuja on Thursday morning.
Shortly after collapsing, he was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.
His family has yet to issue a statement regarding funeral arrangements.
The deceased, a distinguished military officer during his lifetime, served as Obasanjo’s ADC from 2003 to 2007.
He held different positions and rose through the ranks in the Nigerian Army until his retirement.
