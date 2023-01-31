Obasanjo to Nigerians: Take back Nigeria for good 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to take back the country as the general elections approach. A statement by Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia, Director…

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to take back the country as the general elections approach.

A statement by Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia, Director Of Public Affairs and Lead Spokesperson, The BIG TENT, quoted Obasanjo as saying this in Port Harcourt when he chaired the Obi-Datti South South Business Summit, organized by the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign South-South caucus and The BIG TENT.

The former President was represented by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, founder and senior pastor of Trinity House.

Prof Pat Utomi, Chief Driver and Leader of the BIG TENT, emphasized on the need to return Nigeria to the path of industry, hard-work and comparative competitive development.

The pioneer of the initiative, Deacon Chris Iyawoye told the audience that in Peter Gregory Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, “we have found a Man who can truly take our Country from Consumption to Production.”

Comrade Julius Abure, National Chairman of LP challenged the audience to make real the love and the passion they have for Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed by voting for them at the polls.