Obasanjo: Many Nigerian leaders should be in jail

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said most of those occupying public offices in Nigeria lack the character to lead the country rather they should be behind bars or gallows.

Obasanjo spoke at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while receiving six members of the House of Representatives who are co-sponsors of bills on single term of six year, rotational of presidency between the north and the south as well as rotation of governorship slot among the three senatorial districts of each of the 36 states.

The legislators were led by Ugochinyere Ikenga representing Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Obasanjo insisted that while electing leaders, character matters, a quality he said most of the public office occupants lack.

The Ota farmer said beyond rethinking Nigeria’s democracy, there’s a need for leadership with good character.

According to him, until leaders change their mentality the country can never see the change they desire.

He said “Our main problem is ourselves and until we are take care of ourselves it doesn’t matter we may have one term of four years one term of six years , one term of seven years if it’s the same people and same mentality and way we do things then it won’t change.

“Yes, the system; yes, democracy. We have to rethink democracy. We have to rethink form of government. But what about the character of the people in government? With all due respect most of them should be behind the bar, some should even be in the gallows and that is the truth.

“Now if these are the people that are ruling us then what do you expect? It doesn’t matter whether you or whatever you make it, it will not, so the point is the character of the people that are coming to government. Their attributes, the sort of people they truly are.

“So, we need to really think about how we select leaders, what should be the character of a leader we select? What should be their track record ? Where should we find them? Are they role models? And I think those are the first things we have to think about.”