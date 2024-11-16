Obasanjo attends Kwankwaso’s daughter’s wedding in red cap

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is in Kano for the wedding of the daughter of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The former president was seen wearing a red cap, an insignia associated with Kwankwasiyya movement, as he was received by Kwankwaso and the governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Daily Trust reports that Obasanjo was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

Dr Aisha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is tying the knot with her heartthrob, Engr Fahad Dahiru Mangal.