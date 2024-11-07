Obasanjo, Atiku, Gusau, Govs to grace Ugochukwu’s birthday

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar will lead dignitaries to the events commemorating the 80th birthday of the iconic economist and journalist, Onyema Ugochukwu.

Obasanjo and Atiku were at the helm of state affairs between 1999 and 2007, and Ugochukwu served in various capacities in that administration.

Ugochukwu holds the enviable record of being the first and only editor of three topmost publications in the stable of the primordial Daily Times of Nigeria, namely: Business Times, the London-based West Africa magazine and Daily Times. He turns 80 on Saturday November 9, 2024.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Publicity Team of the Central Committee planning the milestone, and longtime Ugochukwu ally, Tunde Olusunle, lists two events scheduled for the day.

There will be a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Unity, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, beginning from 10am, which will be followed by a reception at the Rainbow Marquee in Area 8, Garki, Abuja. Obasanjo, understandably, will attend the service at the same church where he was recently honoured alongside his predecessor as Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

Atiku is expected to grace the reception segment of the lineup.

At the post-church service programme, two publications commemorating Ugochukwu’s ascendancy to the “octogenarian” floor will be formally presented. They are: Galvanising Development in the Niger Delta: Selected Engagements by Onyema Ugochukwu, with a Foreword by Obasanjo and Testaments and Testimonials: Celebrating Onyema Ugochukwu at 80. While the anthology of speeches, a 271-page book was co-edited by John Araka and Olusunle, the volume of tributes is about 319 pages in size and edited by Olusunle. It is a collector’s item featuring snapshots on Ugochukwu variegated life and career by the who’s who in the Nigerian media.

Contributors to the volume of tributes include media veterans like: Yemi Ogunbiyi, Dan Agbese, Lade Bonuola, Felix Adenaike, Tola Adeniyi, Chidi Amuta, Dare Babarinsa, Ayo Akinkuotu and Solomon Odemwingie. Tributes by Emma Agu, Sola Atere, Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Ohi Alegbe, Segun Ayobolu, Gbenga Ayeni, Tivlumun Nyitse, Segun Ilori, Eniola Bello, Hakeem Bello, Salisu Na’inna, Emeka Nwosu, Gboyega Okegbenro, also feature in the publication. Lizzy Ikem, Angela Agoawike, Lawal Ogienagbon, Dan Akpovwa, Sheddy Ozoene, Tunde Rahman, also contributed to the book of attestations.

Political leaders whose treatises beautify the pages of book include former Education Minister, Professor Tunde Adeniran, as well as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American University of Nigeria, (AUN), Yola, Senator Ben Ndi. Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe and Austin Akobundu, also have entries in the book. Dean of Postgraduate Studies and University Orator at the Federal University Lokoja, (FUL), Professor Gbenga Ibileye, will review both books. The ceremony will also feature a short documentary on Ugochukwu and a photo slide show of his illustrious career, with emphasis on his 20-year stint in the Daily Times.

Three-time National Security Adviser, (NSA), General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, a very good friend of Ugochukwu since the days of former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, as well as governor of Ugochukwu’s home state, Abia, Alex Otti will be in attendance.

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and Senators Abaribe; Akobundu and Osita Izunaso, are some of the dignitaries who will grace the event. Ogunbiyi, respected scholar and former Managing Director of the Daily Times, will headline the media community to the programme at a weekend when the Nigerian Guild of Editors, (NGE) will be holding its annual conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Ugochukwu, the premiere Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), between 2000 and 2005, will be supported by retired and serving senior executives from the organisation. Incumbent Chairman of the NDDC, Chiedu Ebie will lead a high-powered delegation which will include the Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku and other senior executives.