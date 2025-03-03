Obasanjo, Adesina, Babalakin honour former minister Gabriel Akin-Deko

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, and Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) President, Dr Wale Babalakin, have praised the contributions of the late Chief Gabriel Akin-Deko, former regional Minister for Agriculture, particularly highlighting the Western Region’s cocoa boom during Nigeria’s First Republic.
Speaking at the launch of Akin-Deko’s autobiography, I Drink to the Future, the dignitaries reflected on the region’s thriving cocoa industry, which significantly boosted its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provided livelihoods for many farmers.
Obasanjo described Akin-Deko as a wellspring of knowledge, recalling their discussions on agricultural policies and food security.
“Though I was Minister for Works and Housing and he was a contractor, most of our conversations revolved around agricultural development, food security, and what was done right or wrong in the sector,” Obasanjo said.
He emphasised that no discussion about agriculture in Western Nigeria-or even Nigeria as a whole-would be complete without mentioning Akin-Deko.
Joining the event virtually, Adesina acknowledged that the AfDB had adopted the late minister’s farm settlements initiative as a model for improving Nigeria’s and Africa’s agricultural ecosystems.
“Papa Akin-Deko, your vision for farm settlements did not fade away-it has evolved. We are building on it to transform agriculture into a wealth-generating sector and uplift rural economies from economic hardship to prosperity,” Adesina stated.
He credited Akin-Deko with pioneering Nigeria’s revolutionary farm settlement programmes in the 1960s, which significantly improved farmers’ lives and attracted young people to agriculture.
Babalakin, meanwhile, underscored Akin-Deko’s invaluable role in GCIOBA and the nation. He called for greater recognition of individuals who contributed to Nigeria’s development.
“We need to start acknowledging these contributions. While some may focus on government failures, our impact-whether through engineering, intellect, or other means-should not be overlooked,” he said.
Babalakin further praised Akin-Deko’s dedication to Government College Ibadan and his lasting influence on agricultural development in Western Nigeria.
“We are here to celebrate commitment. Chief Akin-Deko never truly left Government College until his passing. His impact on agriculture in the 1950s and 1960s was unparalleled, and we owe him immense gratitude for his visionary leadership,” he added.
