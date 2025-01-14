Obasa Saw Himself As An Emperor – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fouad Oki, says the impeachment of Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa as the speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly did not come unexpected.

He attributed the development to the former speaker’s alleged autocratic actions and overlord attitude which pitched him against the leadership of the party in the state.

Oki spoke when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

While justifying his removal, the APC stalwart said the ex-speaker was beginning to see himself as an emperor.

According to him, “He (Obasa) saw himself as an emperor and it became very obvious that there was a need for a change in the leadership of the parliament in Lagos.

“If you cast your mind back, you must have seen this coming in the last 18 months”.

Recounting the drama that played out between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obasa during the state budget presentation last November, Oki said the latter’s action was irresponsible.

“Recall the events on the day when the governor presented the 2025 appropriation bill and the leadership of the party was invited to the convention.

“Not only was the governor kept waiting for over four hours, but the leadership of the party and all invited dignitaries were also kept waiting with no apology given.

“And when he came into the chambers, courtesies, too, were not extended to anyone.

“Rather, it was a situation or an event of letting people know that “I am the emperor here. One of the ways to check such an irresponsible attitude is by stopping his excesses,” he stated.

The Lagos politician explained that Obasa’s impeachment was done in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s best interest to keep Lagos pivotal in terms of his political leadership.

He said, “Before the President came home, this issue had been lingering. In the wisdom of members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the President’s attention was called.

“The President, as father and leader, called a meeting wherein he tried to make a sense out of the observations raised by elders of the party.

“Unfortunately, the President saw the (former) speaker as recalcitrant. I think that is what broke the camel’s back.”