Obasa returns as Lagos speaker 49 days after

Meranda steps down; house adjourns indefinitely

Forty-nine days after his impeachment as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa was reinstated yesterday in a dramatic turn of events within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mojisola Meranda, who was elected Speaker on January 13 following Obasa’s impeachment, stepped down and returned to her previous position as Deputy Speaker.

SPONSOR AD

The crisis began when 32 out of the 40 lawmakers impeached Obasa while he was on vacation in the United States. The lawmakers cited allegations of gross misconduct, financial mismanagement, highhandedness, lack of transparency, and abuse of office. Upon his return, Obasa dismissed the allegations and insisted he remained Speaker.

Amid intense pressure from the party leadership, the lawmakers reversed their decision on Monday. APC chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, along with key party leaders including former national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), arrived at the House of Assembly complex under tight security to finalize discussions.

Sources revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was displeased that the impeachment was carried out without consulting the party leadership, prompting his intervention and the directive for Obasa’s reinstatement. However, reports suggest a new Speaker may emerge soon as part of a broader agreement by party leaders.

Tensions were high at the Assembly as the plenary session, scheduled for 1 p.m., was delayed until after a crucial meeting chaired by the APC Chairman. Following the meeting, the plenary convened, and Meranda formally announced her resignation.

Many lawmakers were emotional during the session, praising Meranda’s leadership and describing her as a heroine of democracy. After delivering her resignation speech, Obasa was reinstated, receiving cheers from some lawmakers while others remained silent. He subsequently adjourned plenary indefinitely.

Following the leadership change, principal officers of the House also resigned. Deputy Speaker Fatai Mojeed (Ibeju Lekki Constituency 1) was demoted to Chief Whip. David Setonji (Badagry 2) was moved from Chief Whip to Deputy Chief Whip, while Richard Kasunmu (Ikeja 2) retained his position as Deputy Majority Leader. Temitope Adedeji (Ifako/Ijaiye 1) was appointed Majority Leader.

I am not a quitter – Meranda

Meranda stated that her resignation was in the interest of party unity, peace in the House, and stability in Lagos State.

“I did not arrive at this decision lightly. Indeed, I took it with careful consideration of all circumstances that led to my election as Speaker on January 13, 2025.

“On one hand, there is the recent political turmoil threatening the peaceful coexistence of this House. On the other, I stepped down to save this institution from further conflicts and embarrassment.

“In deference to our esteemed political leaders, I have chosen to make this personal sacrifice,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to lawmakers for their support during her brief tenure, emphasizing the importance of party leadership in guiding political decisions.

Obasa, who had filed a lawsuit challenging his impeachment, is expected to withdraw the case. He emphasized the Assembly’s ability to resolve internal disputes.

He thanked party leaders, particularly Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Olusegun Osoba, as well as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, for their support.

APC: Resolution is a victory for democracy

Meanwhile, the APC’s state chapter hailed the resolution as a triumph for democracy. Party spokesman, Hon. Oluseye Oladejo said the crisis tested the party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms.

“As a truly democratic party, we refrained from interfering in legislative affairs. However, when the conflict persisted, the House deferred to the party’s guidance.

“We want to clarify that the lawmakers formally briefed the party about the situation only a few days ago, seeking wise counsel.

“With 39 out of 40 Assembly members being APC members, we remain committed to delivering on our mandate,” Oladejo stated.