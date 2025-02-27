Obasa: Meranda has stepped down as speaker 

On Thursday, the ousted speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, presided over the State House of Assembly’s plenary session.

Obasa had stormed the house moments after his security details were restored while those of the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, were withdrawn in preparation for his return.

He, however, made what was described as a triumphant return to the House for the first time after he was impeached by 36 lawmakers on January 13.

SPONSOR AD

Obasa objected to the decision on grounds that the process was illegal and took the matter to court.

He returned to the Assembly on Thursday to preside over a plenary with a few lawmakers in attendance.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Obasa claimed that Meranda had stepped down as the parliament leader.

According to him, Meranda resigned at the peace meeting held at the Lagos House in Marina last weekend.

He said: “At the meeting held in Marian, which saw the attendance of all party leaders, it was made clear, with hopes that all members were present, that Meranda herself declared her resignation. She made it known that she has stepped down.

“Now, when someone resigns from office, the associated paraphernalia is taken away. So, the question arises: Have you also resigned? Because we understand that part of the arrangement is for you to step down as well.

“Let them present the resignation letter. And if I were to resign, would I still be here? I’m sure you’d still address me as Speaker, even though we’ve never had a conversation before.”