Obasa impeached as Lagos speaker 

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been impeached.

Mojisola Meranda, representing Apapa state constitiency I, was elected immediately as Obasa’s replacement.

The Deputy Chief Whip, Hon Fatai Mojeed, has also been elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Daily Trust reports that Obasa has fallen out of favour following his controversial comments on the Lagos 2027 governorship.

In November, last year, when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was presenting 2025 budget, Obasa stoked controversy when he declared that he was not too young or lacked experience to run for Lagos governor, insisting that “those who have been before me are not better of.”

He said “I have made it a personal task to mobilise people on the platform of Mandate, which has been misconstrued by some political detractors as being a selfish aspiration on the ground for me to become governor of the state. There is the need, however, to correct this wrong impression. My concern is about building our party, and whatever we do is mainly for this cause. “To the blackmailers who have embarked on the mission to distort and redefine our mission, let me state it unequivocally here, our intention is to promote our party on the platform of Mandate. “Also, becoming governor is secondary; it is something that I have not given serious consideration. Nevertheless, that does not mean I am too young or lack experience to run; whereas, those who have been before me are not better of.” The Speaker also denied seeking a blood relation in Ojo to validate his candidacy to run as a governor of Lagos.

Obasa was later accused of spending N17 billion on a gate to the Assembly complex.

There have also been allegations of mishandling constituency funds and projects.