Obasa apologizes to DSS over Lagos Assembly incident

Hon Mudashiru Obasa has issued an apology to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force over the incident at the Lagos State House of Assembly, on February 17, 2025.

In a statement he signed on Thursday, February 27, Obasa stated that the assault on the operatives was highly regrettable.

Part of the statement read: “On behalf of the Lagos State House of Assembly, I hereby apologise to the security agencies, for the embarrassment caused them, and in particular the assault on security operatives of the DSS as widely circulated in videos.

“We value you and the work you are doing. You are the ones we call on in our time of need for the protection of lives and property in and around the assembly and Lagos state. It is clear that the assembly requested for additional support and your presence on this particular day.

“This is what we have always done in the past. It is regrettable that security operatives of the DSS had to be assaulted in the hallowed chambers of our State Assembly. I hereby apologise unreservedly on behalf of the entire Assembly.

“The Lagos Assembly and Security agents have always enjoyed a cordial and respectful relationship, and we have always called upon you when there is a need to maintain law and order. We hope that this incident will not damage the good relationship that we have built and enjoyed over the years.

“We plead on behalf of those who have been charged to court and look forward to an amicable settlement of this matter to foster our continued partnership for the peace of our dear state and at large.”

The apology comes as Obasa returned to the Assembly complex earlier today, declaring that he has resumed his position as Speaker.

Meanwhile, three Assembly staff members have been granted bail after being charged with assaulting DSS operatives.