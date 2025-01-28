Obasa absent as new Lagos speaker assumes office amid tight security

A former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, was absent for the third consecutive plenary session on Monday, following his removal for alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The new speaker, Mojisola Meranda, officially assumed office amidst heightened security and solidarity from Assembly members. She moved into the Speaker’s office on Monday, supported by her colleagues, who cheered her on with shouts of ‘Madam Speaker’.

Obasa, who represents Agege Constituency 1, was removed by 32 of the Assembly’s 39 members two weeks ago. Despite this, he returned to the state over the weekend and declared himself the legitimate speaker.

Supporters welcomed him at his Ikeja residence, where he insisted, “I remain the speaker until the right thing is done.”

Security was tight at the Assembly complex on Monday to prevent potential disruptions. Police officers screened journalists and visitors at the entrance, while three police vehicles and other security personnel were stationed within the premises.

The 39 lawmakers attended the plenary and posed for a group photograph with Meranda, who presided over the session.

Ex-lawmaker calls for Obasa’s suspension

Meanwhile, a former deputy majority leader of the assembly, Olumuyiwa Jimoh, has called for Obasa’s suspension for insisting that he remains the speaker.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Jimoh said, “He knows the implication of his claim; it’s impersonation. If I were in the House, I would move a motion for his suspension.”

‘Its injustice’: APC members protest Meranda’s election

But some Lagos APC members have criticised Meranda’s election as speaker, describing it as unfair to the Lagos West Senatorial District.

The group, operating under the banner of the Progressives Alliance, described the decision to transfer the speakership to Lagos Central as unjust.

In a statement signed by its secretary, Segun Banjo, the group said, “Out of 40 lawmakers, 20 are from Lagos West, the district with the largest electoral strength. It is unacceptable that the position was given to Lagos Central, which already holds the governorship.”

The statement also criticised prominent APC leaders from Lagos West for failing to protect the district’s interests, adding that “It is scandalous that figures like Alhaji Mutiu Aare, Adejoke Adefulire, and Musiliu Obanikoro allowed this injustice. We leave them to posterity to judge.”