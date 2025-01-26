Oba of Benin warns against abuse of tradition 

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has mandated the chiefs, priests and priestesses of various deities in Benin Kingdom to place curse on those who abuse laid down Benin customs and traditions.

Addressing journalists at the palace on behalf of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Chief Norense Ozigbo-Esere, Osuma of Benin, said the consequences of the breach and violation of age-long customs and tradition would be met with serious consequences.

“Individuals are fond of adorning themselves with Benin chieftaincy traditional paraphernalia; such as the round coral bead (Ikele), Eben (ceremonial sword) and Okuku (Queens head gear), when they are performing marriage and burial ceremonies.”

“It has also been noticed that some women and cultural groups as part of their dressing mode, adorn themselves with full paraphernalia head-gear of the Oba’s wives (Queens), but without recourse to its implications.

“It has also been noticed for some time now that some uninformed and disgruntled elements when performing marriage and burial ceremonies adorn themselves with Benin chieftaincy traditional paraphernalia such as the round coral bead (Ikele) Eben and Okuku.

“The dress mode of a true Benin person during marriages, burials ceremonies and other social events is Ewu Iwu dress with the long coral beads called Udeguϙghϙ.

“The indiscriminate abuse of the coral bead (Ikele), Eben and Okuku would no longer be tolerated by the Palace of the Oba of Benin.”

The Chief noted that Eben (ceremonial sword) is only used by titled chiefs when paying homage to the Oba of Benin, adding that it is not part of the items used during marriage and burial ceremonies.

“Let it be known that, the Oba of Benin has directed the Chiefs, Priests and Priestesses of various deities in Benin Kingdom to place a curse on those that would henceforth engage in this abominable, sacrilegious and denigrating act of our very revered cherished Benin customs and tradition as laid down by our ancestors” he said.