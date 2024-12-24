Oba Ghandi Hailed As Maiden Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival Ends

The ancient city of Ogbomoso came alive as the inaugural Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival culminated in a grand finale on Monday, December 23, 2024.

The five-day cultural extravaganza, which began on Thursday, December 19, celebrated the rich cultural heritage of Ogbomosoland, leaving a lasting impression on indigenes, residents, participants and spectators alike.

The Soun Ogunlola Stadium, venue of the grand finale, was a vivid display of traditional splendour as different social groups and associations adorned their finest traditional Ofi attires and Ankara fabrics, creating a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours.

The event also featured electrifying performances by renowned Fuji artists, including Alhaji Ramoni Akanni RK1 and Saheed Akorede (popularly known as Osupa), alongside spectacular masquerade displays and presentations by the Oyo State Cultural Troupe. The captivating performances left the in-person and online audiences in awe, cementing the event as an unforgettable celebration of Ogbomoso’s cultural legacy.

Speaking at the event, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye (Orumogege III), expressed his delight at the carnival’s success. He commended the organisers, participants, and spectators for their contributions, emphasising the importance of preserving Ogbomoso’s cultural heritage for economic growth and unity.

In his remarks, the carnival planning committee chairman, Mr. Williams Adeleye, noted: “As we come together for this grand finale, let us remember that our culture is not just a reflection of our past but also a beacon for our future. It invites us to embrace our uniqueness while celebrating shared values of love, unity, respect, and compassion.”

Over the course of five days, the carnival showcased a variety of captivating activities, from traditional dances and music to sporting events and culinary exhibitions. It celebrated the vibrancy of Ogbomoso’s traditions, uniting generations and reaffirming the city’s status as the cradle of Yoruba cultural civilisation.

Guests from all walks of life graced the occasion, including the Orangun of Oke Ila from neighbouring Osun State, Oba Dokun Abolarin.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, praised Oba Ghandi for his visionary efforts in promoting culture and tourism. He described the carnival as a fantastic initiative that fosters unity and economic development in Ogbomosoland.

“This impressive outing has shown that our quintessential monarch is fully prepared to move Ogbomoso forward,” he remarked, commending traditional rulers and stakeholders for their support.

Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Wasiu Olatubosun, who actively participated in the festival from its inception, described the Cradles Carnival as a groundbreaking initiative. He highlighted its potential to drive growth, rapid development, and elevate Ogbomosoland onto the global map of culture and tourism.

Hon. Olatubosun commended Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye for his visionary leadership and the carnival committee for organising such a remarkable event—the first of its kind in Ogbomoso. “This initiative will not only unite our people but also attract significant attention to our cultural heritage. I am confident subsequent editions will be even more spectacular,” he stated, urging stakeholders to provide more support for the monarch’s developmental vision.

Other dignitaries, including the Senator representing Oyo North, Abdulfatai Buhari; a member of the House of Representatives representing Ogbomoso North/South/Orire federal constituency, Hon. Olamiju Ayodeji Alao Akala; Hon. Sunday Makanjuola, and Hon. George Ogunlade, lauded the Ogbomoso monarch’s leadership and pledged their continued support for the annual event and other developmental projects.

In addition to the traditional rulers and High Chiefs in attendance, over 50 social clubs and associations from within Ogbomosoland and the diaspora paid homage to Oba Ghandi, reinforcing the success of the carnival as a symbol of unity and cultural pride.