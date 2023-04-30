Oba Elegushi to set up Lagos history research centre

Oba Saheed Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi kingdom in Lagos State has revealed that plans have been made to create a research facility at LASU for…

Oba Saheed Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi kingdom in Lagos State has revealed that plans have been made to create a research facility at LASU for the study of Lagos history.

The project, according to Elegushi, who announced it on Thursday at a press conference honouring his 13th Coronation Anniversary, said it will be completed in 2025. Chief Olalekan Bakare, the Aro Oba Elegushi, represented the Oba.

“As we celebrate this significant milestone in the life and reign of Oba Elegushi, it is important to reflect on the tremendous impact that he has made in his 13 years on the throne.

“Under his leadership, the Ikate Kingdom has witnessed significant progress in various areas of development, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare and infrastructure.

“In furtherance to his commitment to contribute to Lagos Sate and Nigeria, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi has concluded plans to establish a centre for the study of Lagos History at the Lagos State University,” he said.

According to the Oba, the development of the specialised unit was driven by the need for an institutional body that would act as a research and reference point for studies related to Lagos.

He claims that despite the abundance of material on Lagos, it has been noticed that migrants and settlers lack adequate awareness of the historical evolution as well as the transformational history of the key groups in Lagos.