Oba Elegushi pledges support for grassroots tennis

Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate Elegushi Kingdom in Lagos State has expressed his support for the growth and development of grassroots tennis in the state.

Elegushi made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of 9th Oba Elegushi Tennis Championships at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan yesterday.

NAN reports that the annual competition for members of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan is sponsored by Elegushi.

According to him, the sponsorships is a reflection of his commitment to the sport’s development and the encouragement of participants to maintain their fitness levels.

The tournament, which lasted for a week, featured over 30 male and female players who competed in teams for honours at the tournament.

The grand finale took place at the Lord Rumes Center Court and was witnessed by Oba Elegushi himself.

As the tournament reaches a significant milestone in 2024, Elegushi pledged to raise the standards even further in the 10th edition.

This, he said, would be by transforming it into an international affair with the participation of more foreign players.

“I’m a lover of tennis and Lagos Lawn Tennis Club is a pride of Lagos. My Love for tennis spurred me to search for good talents who we can sponsor the championship every year and this tournament is one for every member of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club to take part in,” he said.

The Oba Elegushi Tennis Tournament was concluded with the top teams rewarded with prizes at the 9th edition.