OAU Prof slumps during meeting, dies in hospital 

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, has announced the death of a professor in the Department of Philosophy, Jimoh Famakinwa.

In a statement on Thursday, the institution said Famakinwa, during a departmental meeting on Wednesday, was noticed breathing “abnormally” by his colleagues and was immediately rushed to the university’s medical centre.

The statement said upon prompt medical examination by the team of doctors on duty, he was referred to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The vice-chancellor, Prof. Simeon Bamire, feeling sad about the unfortunate incident, led other members of his management team to the widow and children on a condolence visit.

“The team expressed shock and disbelief that such a brilliant scholar could die so suddenly in the line of duty,” it stated.

“Bamire urged the family to take solace in the fact that Prof. Famakinwa lived a fulfilled life of positive impact on those who were fortunate to come across him.

“The vice-chancellor prayed that God should grant the immediate family, the Department of Philosophy, the Faculty of Arts and the entire University Community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the school added.

Famakinwa’s remains have been deposited at the morgue of OAUTHC.