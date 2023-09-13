OAU increases tuition fees

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have increased the fees of the students for the new academic session. The decision to…

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have increased the fees of the students for the new academic session.

The decision to increase the fees was taken by the Senate of the University at its emergency meeting on Tuesday, 12th September, 2023.

Previously, returning students paid between 19,000 and 31,000 while freshers paid between 70,000 and 100,000 depending on their facilities.

But according to the new approved fees, newly admitted students into the Faculties of Arts Law and Humanities would pay N151,200 while returning students of the same faculties will pay N89,200.

For those in the Faculties of Technology and Science, new students would pay N163,200 and the returning students of the same faculties are to pay N101,200.

The new students admitted into the Faculties in the College of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Pharmacy are to pay N190,200 while returning students in the faculties would pay 128,200.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, while confirming the development said the new fees are just for an academic session.

