Oando appoints non-Executive Director

Oando PLC Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Cosmas Iwueze as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 16 December 2024.

This appointment is in line with Article 88 of the Company’s Articles of Association.

Mr. Cosmas Iwueze Cosmas Iwueze is a seasoned petroleum engineer and business leader with over three decades of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Joining Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) in 1990, Cosmas rose through positions of increasing responsibility across Reservoir and Asset Management, Commercial Development, Operations, Project Management, and Business Strategy.

He also gained international experience working with Chevron in California and Angola. Cosmas previously held leadership roles as Business Services Director for Chevron’s Nigeria/Mid-Africa unit, General Manager of Operations, and General Manager of Asset Development and Exploration.