NYSC: UNICAL Pro Chancellor fingers officials in massive certificate forgery 

The Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the 14th Governing Council of University of Calabar (UNICAL), DIG Udom Ekpoudom (retd) has alleged that some officials of the school are behind the massive certificate fraud revealed by the National Youth Service Corps on Monday.

Ekpoudom said that investigations had commenced to uncover the perpetrators.

He frowned at the discovery and vowed that any officials found culpable would be severely dealt with.

The NYSC had on Monday invalidated the certificates of 101 individuals who were reportedly fraudulently mobilised for national service by UNICAL during the 2021, 2022, and 2023 service years.

The scheme described its action as a major crackdown on certificate fraud and a step towards ensuring the integrity of the national service programme.

Ekpoudom said, “The NYSC has done very well to have uncovered this forgery. This is just the first phase. The next phase is for us to find out those behind this saga.

“I can confirm that the people are not students of UNICAL. These guys are criminals.”