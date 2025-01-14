NYSC to prospective corps members: Ignore rumours, Check your dashboard for updates

Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on the 2024 Batch C prospective corps members to get updated on their registration or any information about their posting through their dashboards.

In a statement signed by Ag. Director, Information & Public Relations, Caroline Embu, all communication between the Prospective Corps Members and NYSC are done through their individual dashboards and via NYSC officially approved social media platforms.

She said the scheme’s attention was drawn to misleading information being circulated by some mischief makers that Prospective Corps Members yet to be issued Call-Up-Numbers should proceed to the State Secretariats of the Scheme for this purpose.

She called on the general public to ignore such messages as they did not emanate from the Scheme and is untrue.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all Prospective Corps Members that are yet to receive their Call-Up-Numbers are enjoined to exercise patience, keep checking their dashboards and also visit the NYSC Social Media Platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram, Thread), for updates,” Embu said.