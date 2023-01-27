NYSC seeks Obaseki’s support over hostel accommodation

The Acting Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Christy Ifeyinwa, has sought the support of the Edo State Government in addressing…

The Acting Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Christy Ifeyinwa, has sought the support of the Edo State Government in addressing the hostel accommodation, water and other challenges at the orientation camp.

Represented by the Edo State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola, she made the appeal yesterday at Okada, Edo State, during the swearing-in of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Corps Members deployed to the state.

The DG, who commended the governor for the assistance rendered to the state NYSC, said the camp is still faced with inadequate hostel accommodation for corps members and other collaborating agencies.

“Other challenges are completion of the water treatment project, completion of the sporting arena, provision of beds in the camp clinic and perimeter fencing of the camp to prevent further encroachment by individuals,” she said.

On his part, Governor Godwin Obaseki charged the corps members to be serious with the service year as it offers them the opportunity to develop mentally and be exposed to various issues of leadership and good government.

The governor, who was represented by Eubaldus Enahoro, urged the corps members to key into his economic diversification programme of Making Edo Great Agenda (MEGA), by aligning with its various skills programmes.