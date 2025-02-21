NYSC partners Terraskills, to train 10,000 Corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has partnered an Abuja based ICT school, Terraskills Learning Systems, and Ecobank to equip 10,000 Corps members with cutting-edge digital skills in 2025.

The General Manager of Terraskills Learning Systems, Mr. Donald Ejieke, who disclosed this during a joint press conference in Abuja, said the collaboration is part of the school’s ongoing commitment to empowering Nigerian youths with relevant skills that align with global technological advancements and the demands of the 21st-century workforce.

He said under the partnership, Corps members would undergo intensive training in various ICT disciplines including Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, Backend Development, Product Design, Web Development, and other emerging technologies.

He explained that the initiative aims to bridge the digital skills gap among young Nigerians, enhance their employability, and encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.

“It might interest you to know that as at last year, Nigeria’s population rose to about 230 million. And out of this 230 million, over 60 percent of them are the young population, which account for over 100 million young people.”

“Out of this number, 53.4 percent of them are unemployed and this is very alarming. This is why, today, in Nigeria, a lot of young people are trying to leave the country. And, if we continue to allow young Nigerians see migration as an escape route from the country, it will cause brain drain on the nation. That is why this partnership is strategic. The unemployment rate is the reason we came up with the Launchpad initiative to empower young Nigerians with ICT skills.”

Ejieke further disclosed that Corps members and participants undergoing training would have access to state-of-the-art facilities, experienced instructors, and a robust curriculum designed to meet industry standards.

He said that the programme would also provide mentorship, hands-on projects, and certification opportunities to ensure participants are well-prepared for the digital economy.

Speaking, the Regional Manager of Ecobank, Usman Olufemi, said, “We are passionate about improving lives. The youths are key to us, and if we are going to make impact, there is need to work with the youths.

“We are collaborating to ensure that aside the financial literacy that everybody feels the bank has to offer, now there is opportunity for these young minds to have practical, technical, digital skills that can help them into the future,” he added.