NYSC officials threatening me for criticizing Tinubu’s govt – Corps member 

A serving corps member in Lagos state has raised an alarm after allegedly receiving threatening messages.

This followed her viral video criticizing the Tinubu’s government over rising inflation and economic hardship.

In the widely circulated video shared on Tiktok via @talktoraye, the corp member expressed frustration over the deteriorating economic conditions in Nigeria.

She openly criticized President Bola Tinubu, calling him a “terrible leader,” and questioned what steps the government is taking to ease the suffering of citizens.

She further explained how the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme has been less beneficial to her, having had to spend more than the allowance she receives.

She said: “If a lot of Nigerians come out and start speaking about what we are going through, maybe changes will be made in the government. I just want to say to our president, I don’t know if there is any other president that is as terrible as you, but you are such a terrible president.

“So, I am coming from a supermarket where I went to get foodstuff, and everything has gone up again. It’s just like every single week, prices keep increasing. I want to know, what is the government doing about this increase? Is there going to be a particular time when prices will stop going up? Why am I going to get a crate of eggs and I’m told it costs N6,500? It doesn’t make any sense that eggs would cost that much. I literally remember when eggs cost N800. I am so overwhelmed because this is the first time I’ve stayed out of my family house.

“After I left the supermarket, I got home, and the security and NEPA bills have skyrocketed, doubling in price. It is insane. I can’t keep up with these bills. Every single penny I make, I am using it to pay bills. The crazy thing is, you want to go out with your friend, and Uber is N25,000. Why are things so expensive?

“To make it worse, Lagos stinks. Everywhere smells. What is the government doing about the smell? Being an NYSC Corper, there is nothing so beneficial about this scheme. The money I spend on transportation is much more than the allowance the federal government pays us. We should start calling out the government. For example, Tinubu, you are a terrible person. What are you doing to help our economy?”

After her video gained traction, the corps member claimed she began receiving threatening messages, allegedly from NYSC officials.

She posted another video in which she was receiving calls from an NYSC official.

In the video, the official could be heard saying, “Are you normal? Keep quiet and bring down the video you posted.”

Sharing some threatening messages received on her Instagram page, @iamraye__, she stated: “Deleting this content is of no use: because they already know me, however deleting it means whatever they do to me nobody would know, if they decide to give me a hefty punishment nobody would know because I used my own hands to cover it by deleting what I started.

“She’s asking people to Identify me? I’m not a criminal. Reading the NYSC rules, I didn’t commit any crime. Ask the Nysc lady to stop asking people to point me out, ATP she’s acting scary.

“All I did was lament, all I did was complain. I’m getting tons of messages like this from my fellow corpers. What is wrong with just 1 person complaining! Why are they looking for me like I’m a criminal? I’m not dumb.

“I made sure to not accuse the government of anything maliciously! I questioned them. I asked questions. As an NYSC Corper I didn’t sign off my freedom of speech.

“leave me alone bruh. They keep calling me and I’ve switched off my phone. Now they are texting me my personal details on WhatsApp to inform me they know me well.

“Dear NYSC, if you say a Corper has faulted you wouldn’t treat them like this and scare them! You are scaring me for my dear life. Please leave me alone. You told me to report to the office on Monday. Okay! What else? Why are you looking for me? I just exercised my right to use the “FREEDOM OF SPEECH” this is the right of every citizen. Except they tell me being an NYSC Corper removes me from being a Citizen.”

NYSC is yet to respond to the allegations.