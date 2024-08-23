NYSC issues certificates to corps members who spent service year in bandits’ den

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has rolled out plans of issuing certificates to prospective corps members who could not be mobilised for the one…

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has rolled out plans of issuing certificates to prospective corps members who could not be mobilised for the one year national service after falling kidnap victims.

The victims were travelling to Sokoto State for the three weeks orientation course when they were kidnapped in Zamfara State, on August 17, 2023.

The victims are Daniel Etim Bassey (from Uruan LGA, graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka); Uyo, Obong Victor Udofia (Ikono LGA, University of Uyo); Sabbath Anyaewe Ikan (Eastern Obolo LGA, Akwa Ibom Polytechnic); Abigail Peter Sandy (Abak LGA, Maurid Polytechnic); Glory Etukudo Thomas (Eket LGA, Heritage Polytechnic); Emmanuel Esudue (Urue Offong Oruko LGA); Victoria Bassey Udoka (Ini LGA, University of Uyo); Solomon Bassey Daniel (Itu LGA, Akwa Ibom Polytechnic);

They were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus when they were ambushed.

They were later released in batches, with the last one regaining freedom this week.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, on Friday, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, Director-General of the Corps, said the victims would be issued discharge certificates.

Ahmed said after all they had gone through in the hands of their captors, they could no longer be mobilised for service.

He said, “On the 30th of August, 2023, we rescued the first prospective corps member, Emmanuel Emmanuel Esudue; Victoria Bassey Udoka was rescued on the 20th of October, 2023. Abigail Peter Sandy was rescued on the 7th of December, 2023. Sabbath Anyaewe Ikan was equally rescued on the 7th of December, 2023.