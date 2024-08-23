✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NYSC issues certificates to corps members who spent service year in bandits' den

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has rolled out plans of issuing certificates to prospective corps members who could not be mobilised for the one…

    By Maureen Onochie

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has rolled out plans of issuing certificates to prospective corps members who could not be mobilised for the one year national service after falling kidnap victims.

The victims were travelling to Sokoto State for the three weeks orientation course when they were kidnapped in Zamfara State, on August 17, 2023.

The victims are Daniel Etim Bassey (from Uruan LGA, graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka); Uyo, Obong Victor Udofia (Ikono LGA, University of Uyo); Sabbath Anyaewe Ikan (Eastern Obolo LGA, Akwa Ibom Polytechnic); Abigail Peter Sandy (Abak LGA, Maurid Polytechnic); Glory Etukudo Thomas (Eket LGA, Heritage Polytechnic); Emmanuel Esudue (Urue Offong Oruko LGA); Victoria Bassey Udoka (Ini LGA, University of Uyo); Solomon Bassey Daniel (Itu LGA, Akwa Ibom Polytechnic);

They were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus when they were ambushed.

They were later released in batches, with the last one regaining freedom this week.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, on Friday, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, Director-General of the Corps, said the victims would be issued discharge certificates.

Ahmed said after all they had gone through in the hands of their captors, they could no longer be mobilised for service.

He said, “On the 30th of August, 2023, we rescued the first prospective corps member, Emmanuel Emmanuel Esudue; Victoria Bassey Udoka was rescued on the 20th of October, 2023. Abigail Peter Sandy was rescued on the 7th of December, 2023. Sabbath Anyaewe Ikan was equally rescued on the 7th of December, 2023.
“Obong Victor Udofia was rescued on the 3rd of February, 2024. Daniel Bassey was rescued on the 8th of February, 2024. Glory Etukudu Thomas was rescued on the 9th of June, 2024. Yesterday, 22nd August, we rescued the last victim, Solomon Daniel Bassey.”
He claimed that no ransom was paid to rescue the corps members, noting that there were rescued through the efforts of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Army.
“No state government brought any amount for their rescue as claimed in the media. I must state that I have not received one naira from any state government so far in the name of the rescue of these co-members. No group of people or organization aided the rescue of the prospective corps members apart from the security agencies, particularly the army and the DSS,” he said.
According to Ahmed, the Corps members were transferred from one kidnappers camps to the other, hence, they were not rescued from one place.
He said so far, no arrest had been made, but the gang leader who organized the kidnap has been killed.
One of the rescued Corps member, Emmanuel Esudue Emmanuel, said the experience was traumatic.
He appreciated the Scheme and the security agencies for their efforts in rescuing them.
Below are pictures of the rescued corps members:

img 20240823 wa0019

img 20240823 wa0018

img 20240823 wa0013

