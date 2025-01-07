NYSC DG to Corps members: You’ll soon start receiving N77k monthly

Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, has assured corps members that they would start receiving N77,000 minimum wage.

Speaking in Abuja when he commissioned a staff bus donated by Capital Express Insurance company, the DG said arrangements for their increased allowances to be paid have been concluded.

He assured corps members that his priority was their security and welfare, hence in 2025 they would get all benefits that they deserve.

Ahmed noted that the bus donated to the scheme for staff was to ease transportation issues.

He noted that staff of the scheme and corps members serving in the scheme have always complained that it was difficult for them transporting themselves to and from office.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer, Capital Express Insurance company, Mr. Matthew Ogwezhi, said the scheme and his company have been in partnership for a while and the donation was part of the partnership to support the activities of the scheme.

He said the company made the donation to support the staff transportation to and from work as the price of fuel and transportation was expensive in the Abuja metropolis.

He said the legacy of every organization is the impact they make in the society they find themselves, hence, they should always give back to the society.