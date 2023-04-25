NYSC asks married corps members to redeploy to husband’s state of residence

The National Youth Service Corps on Monday asked married female prospective corps members deployed to states other than the one their husbands reside to seek…

The National Youth Service Corps on Monday asked married female prospective corps members deployed to states other than the one their husbands reside to seek redeployment.

The NYSC, via its Twitter handle, asked them to do this, in a tweet titled, ‘Attention All 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 Married Female PCMs’.

Coalition calls for dialogue, unity in Jos

Sudan: No to evacuating Africans

The tweet read: “All married female Prospective Corps members (PCMs) who are deployed to states where their husbands are not domiciled should report to the nearest NYSC orientation camp for their state of deployment to be changed.

“They are to report during the period of registration at the orientation camps with copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence.”