NYSC: 4768 Corps Members take oath of allegiance In FCT

By Onyekachukwu Obi

A total of 4768 registered corps members comprising 1981 males and 2787 females took the Oath of Allegiance of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday.

The oath was administered by the Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf, ably represented by Honourable Justice Rosemary Kanyip.

Addressing the corps members during the official swearing-in ceremony of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II, held at the Kubwa Permanent Orientation Camp, Abuja, Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, charged the corps members to diligently submit to the discipline of the camp environment.

The FCT minister of State was represented by the Mandate Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Youth Development Secretariate, Abdullahi Sulieman Ango.

According to Dr Mariya, “I urge you my dear compatriots to apply yourselves diligently to all camp activities and submit yourselves to the regimented nature and discipline of the camp environment. They will certainly be beneficial to you and help you to be outstanding during the Service Year.”

She assured them that their welfare would be taken care of with the resources available.

Dr Mariya added that the security of corps members deployed to the FCT is also top priority of the current administration, however, “you are expected to be law abiding and security conscious.”

“Our administration will provide mentorship to our youths and spearhead development-oriented programmes which will complement the efforts of Government at all levels, especially in the FCT,” she added.

The FCT NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Winifred Shokpeka, while delivering her welcome address, said the essence of the orientation course is to build and equip the corps members with skills for self-reliant.

She urged the corps members to be law abiding and abide by the rules and regulations guiding the scheme.

The occasion had in attendance, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, security agencies, NYSC officials amongst others