NYLC: 30 youth teams battle for N40m prize money

Over 30 youth teams are set to compete in the inaugural Nigeria Youth League Cup (NYLC).

Announcing this at a press conference in Abuja, NYLC President Robinson Adakosa revealed that the league has garnered support from the Sports Ministry, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Additionally, the Nigeria National League (NNL), FCT Football Association (FA), and other key stakeholders have endorsed the tournament. “It is a youth development programme with the mission of providing world-class football experience, and competition for teenagers and young adults between the ages of 16 and 19,” he said.

He said NYLC was founded in 2023 and will become the fastest Youth League in Africa.

“It will soon grow to over 1,000,000 members with participants and followers in all the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

“Our cardinal objectives are to enable young people to benefit from participation in team sports and activities in a safe and structured environment.

“We decided to endorse and embrace this league because this is part of a developmental programme that will enhance the development of football in Nigeria,” he said.

It was revealed that the champions will receive the sum of Forty million naira when the league ends in April 2025.

Not fewer than 1,050 players have been registered to participate in the tournament while a total of 843 games will be played.