NYG: Delta, Ekiti, FCT, others win gold medals in golf

Team Delta, Ekiti, Oyo and Katsina and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja won gold medals in the golf event at the ongoing 7th National Youth Games…

Team Delta, Ekiti, Oyo and Katsina and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja won gold medals in the golf event at the ongoing 7th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

The golf event was held at the Ibori Golf and Country.

At the medals presentation held yesterday, 9 teams out 21 shared among themselves the 24 medals for both stable ford and match play categories.

Among the 9 teams, Delta State won 3 gold and a silver, totaling 4 medals to emerge as the overall winner while Ekiti State won two gold, a silver and a bronze, summing 4 medals to win the second position.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja placed third after winning one gold medal.

Speaking after the presentation, the President, Nigeria Golf Federation, NGF, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe described the tournament as a success, adding that more states participated when compared to previous editions.

“This was a resounding success and we hope to have more. This edition, we have more states unlike before and we hope to win more states and medals.

“This is the time, we can nurture them and mould them to be champions. This edition is very essential for the children and is for them to know the basics and when we see the basics in them, we know this is going to be a good golfer,” he said.

The president who was represented by the federation’s Director, Women and Youth Zulu Omo-Ikerodah, assured that athletes discovered would be nurtured to represent the country in the continent and world games.

“So from there, we pick them out and we start grooming them and when others see that we are grooming them, they too will keep up. So we can take them out to play national and regional leagues in Africa and we take them internationally,” he said.

Elated about his gold medal, Mohammed Abubakar from Oyo State who played 75 gross plays, however alluded that the tournament was not a stroll in the park.

“I feel happy to win the gold medal competition. The game was hard. I came second. My future is to be a professional and dedicated person,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...