‘NWDC’ll restore hope to North West region’

A group, Concerned Northern Coalition (CNC), has hailed the establishment of the North West Development Commission (NWDC), saying it will go a long way in addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by the region.

Chairman of the group, Kabir Lawan Muhammad, said with a mandate to drive development, restore hope and create opportunities, the NWDC is poised to transform the fortunes of millions across the North West states.

He said for years, the North West has grappled with security concerns, infrastructural deficits and economic stagnation, adding that the commission’s creation signals a renewed commitment by the federal government to tackle these pressing issues head-on.

SPONSOR AD

He said the appointment of qualified professionals, including Dr. Asiya Abdullahi as one of its pioneer directors, has further raised hopes for effective leadership at the commission.

He said, “With experienced individuals like Dr Asiya Abdullahi at the helm, I believe the commission will implement policies that bring real progress to the region.

“Dr. Asiya, a seasoned professional with a B.Sc. in Accountancy; M.Sc. and PhD in Business Administration, brings over two decades of experience in strategic management, project execution and ethical leadership.”

He said her credentials and track record make her a natural fit for the role, emphasising her dedication to the development of Kano and Northern Nigeria.

Muhammad faulted those criticising the appointment of Dr Asiya over others, saying her performance at the NWDC will ultimately determine the validity of her appointment.